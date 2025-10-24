Menu
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D
17:05
from 2000 ₸
22:20
from 2000 ₸
