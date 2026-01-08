Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Primate
Primate, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
8 January 2026
Primate Showtimes – 8 January 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Primate?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D
15:20
from 1800 ₸
18:30
from 2000 ₸
22:05
from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
20:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree