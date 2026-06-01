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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 7 June 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:20 from 1900 ₸ 14:20 from 1900 ₸ 15:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸
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