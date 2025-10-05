Menu
Films
Керексин
Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
How do I book tickets for Керексин?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
12:10
from 1500 ₸
13:30
from 1800 ₸
