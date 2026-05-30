Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
31 May 2026
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:20
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2400 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
2026, Russia, Comedy
The American Dream
2026, France / Canada, Comedy, Sport, Biography, Romantic
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree