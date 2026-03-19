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Kinoafisha Films GOAT GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 19 March 2026

GOAT Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:20 from 1900 ₸ 12:20 from 1900 ₸
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