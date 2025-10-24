Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D
17:15 from 2000 ₸ 19:05 from 2000 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Saken
Saken
2025, Kazakhstan, Concert
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more