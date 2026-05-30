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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
31 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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30
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31
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
18:40
from 2300 ₸
19:40
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
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