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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
28 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 28 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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28
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
15:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 2300 ₸
19:40
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:20
from 2100 ₸
00:20
from 2100 ₸
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