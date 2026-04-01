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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 30 April 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Thu 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
19:40 from 3200 ₸
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