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Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 3 May 2026

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
21:20 from 2300 ₸ 22:20 from 2300 ₸ 00:00 from 2100 ₸ 01:00 from 2100 ₸
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