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Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 19 April 2026

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Today 18 Tomorrow 19
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 2800 ₸ 00:20 from 2800 ₸
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