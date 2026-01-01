Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2024 Screening times in Kokshetau
Qiyal, 2024 Screening times in Kokshetau
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree