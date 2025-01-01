Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Shell
Shell, 2024 Screening times in Kokshetau
Shell, 2024 Screening times in Kokshetau
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree