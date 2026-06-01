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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 24 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Thu 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
10:00 from 1200 ₸ 13:45 from 1400 ₸ 23:40 from 1600 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:40 from 1900 ₸ 13:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 1900 ₸ 17:00 from 2100 ₸ 18:00 from 2100 ₸ 20:10 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 23:10 from 2100 ₸ 00:10 from 2100 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
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