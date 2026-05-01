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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 21 May 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 21 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
12:00 from 1900 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2100 ₸ 15:10 from 2100 ₸
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