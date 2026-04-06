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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
6 April 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
15:10
from 2100 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
18:30
from 2300 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
21:40
from 2300 ₸
22:40
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2100 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
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