Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 25 June 2026

Scary Movie 6 Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scary Movie 6? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
22:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸ 00:00 from 2100 ₸ 01:00 from 2100 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more