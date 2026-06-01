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Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
24 June 2026
Scary Movie 6 Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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Tomorrow
24
Thu
25
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
22:15
from 1600 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2300 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
01:00
from 2100 ₸
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