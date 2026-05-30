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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau 31 May 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Today 30 Tomorrow 31
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
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