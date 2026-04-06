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Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Петропавловск
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Wed
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
18:10
from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
13:35
from 1700 ₸
21:35
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
13:30
from 1300 ₸
20:20
from 1800 ₸
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