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Kinoafisha Films Korolyok moey lyubvi Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Петропавловск

Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
18:10 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
13:35 from 1700 ₸ 21:35 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
13:30 from 1300 ₸ 20:20 from 1800 ₸
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