Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Щучинск

Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
13:20 from 2000 ₸ 17:05 from 2500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
