Films
Buratino
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Щучинск
Tomorrow
1
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Grand 3D
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
13:20
from 2000 ₸
17:05
from 2500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
