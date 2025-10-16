Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
16
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D
20:10
from 2000 ₸
23:55
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree