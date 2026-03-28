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Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
29 March 2026
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2800 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
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