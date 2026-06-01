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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
28 June 2026
Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
13:20
from 1800 ₸
16:30
from 2200 ₸
18:20
from 2200 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
11:00
from 2400 ₸
13:10
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
15:10
from 2800 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
17:30
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3200 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
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