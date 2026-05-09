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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 10 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Mon 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:10 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2400 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 2800 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
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