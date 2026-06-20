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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 21 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 3200 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
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