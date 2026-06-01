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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
25 June 2026
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Wed
24
Thu
25
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KZ
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
18:30
from 3400 ₸
20:10
from 3400 ₸
21:50
from 3400 ₸
23:30
from 3000 ₸
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