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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 24 June 2026

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Wed 24 Thu 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
00:00 from 3000 ₸
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