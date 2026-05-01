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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 3 May 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, KZ
15:50 from 800 ₸ 19:45 from 800 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Kuzgi samal
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
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