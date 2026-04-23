Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tuysqan
Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
24 April 2026
Tuysqan Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tuysqan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, KZ
18:00
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree