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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 25 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 25 April 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
12:10 from 800 ₸ 19:45 from 800 ₸
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