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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
19 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, KK
15:50
from 3000 ₸
20:10
from 3400 ₸
22:00
from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
10:40
from 2600 ₸
12:50
from 2600 ₸
14:50
from 3000 ₸
19:10
from 3400 ₸
21:00
from 3400 ₸
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