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Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
28 March 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
17:50
from 800 ₸
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