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Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

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Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, KK
17:50 from 3000 ₸ 19:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:10 from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
12:20 from 2600 ₸ 16:50 from 3000 ₸ 18:40 from 3400 ₸ 21:10 from 3400 ₸
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