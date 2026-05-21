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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 25 May 2026

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about animated film
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
10:30 from 800 ₸ 13:35 from 800 ₸
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