Kinoafisha Films Taube Taube, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 25 January 2026

Taube Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

How do I book tickets for Taube? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
11:20 from 2200 ₸ 22:05 from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
11:50 from 2600 ₸ 19:40 from 3400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
13:45 from 2400 ₸ 21:25 from 2600 ₸
