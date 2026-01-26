Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Koz timesin
Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
28 January 2026
Koz timesin Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Wed
28
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Koz timesin?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
13:10
from 1400 ₸
23:55
from 1400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
10:15
from 1400 ₸
20:10
from 1400 ₸
23:50
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
28 Years Later
2025, Great Britain / USA, Horror
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree