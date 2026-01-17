Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qushaqtashy mama Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 18 January 2026

Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
20:10 from 2600 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
15:25 from 2400 ₸ 22:25 from 2600 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later
28 Years Later
2025, Great Britain / USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Detective
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more