Films
Oiyn
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
21 January 2026
Oiyn Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Oiyn?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
23:50
from 1400 ₸
