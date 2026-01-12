Menu
Films
Oiyn
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Today
12
How do I book tickets for Oiyn?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2100 ₸
