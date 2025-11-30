Menu
Kinoafisha Films Bayguys Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 30 November 2025

Bayguys Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
14:10 from 2400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 22:20 from 2600 ₸
