Films
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
9 November 2025
Gold'n Rahat Showtimes – 9 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
17:45
from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1500 ₸
15:50
from 1500 ₸
19:30
from 1500 ₸
21:40
from 1500 ₸
23:30
from 1500 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
14:00
from 2400 ₸
22:25
from 2600 ₸
