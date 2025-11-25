Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
25 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 25 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, KZ
12:15
from 800 ₸
18:00
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree