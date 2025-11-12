Menu
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
12 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
19:30
from 1400 ₸
21:35
from 1400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1400 ₸
15:40
from 1400 ₸
19:40
from 1400 ₸
21:45
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
