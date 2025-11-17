Menu
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
17 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 17 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
All about film
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, KZ
12:15
from 800 ₸
20:30
from 800 ₸
