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Kinoafisha Films Woodwalkers 2 Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

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Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
14:20 from 1900 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸
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