Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
Tomorrow
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
19:30
from 2600 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
13:05
from 2400 ₸
22:05
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
