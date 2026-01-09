Menu
Kinoafisha Films Primate Primate, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Primate, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
17:55 from 2600 ₸ 23:50 from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
18:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
13:25 from 2400 ₸ 16:50 from 2600 ₸ 20:25 from 2600 ₸
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
