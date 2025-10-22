Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 22 October 2025

Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
20:30 from 1400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1400 ₸ 14:45 from 1400 ₸ 20:00 from 1400 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Saken
Saken
2025, Kazakhstan, Concert
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more